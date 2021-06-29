Minot police searching for person of interest in ‘suspicious’ car fire

Minot police are searching for Kamauri Kennedy, who they say is a person of interest in the investigation into Domonique Kelley’s death.

Police say shortly after discovering Kelley’s body in a burned vehicle on June 3, a residence associated with Kennedy was intentionally burned. Kennedy is also believed to have taken the Chrysler 300, which was later found in Minnesota and also burned.

Kennedy has ties to Minneapolis and Detroit and is said to likely return to one of these locations. He also uses multiple aliases.

He is described as a 6’1″ Black male, weighing approximately 220 pounds. He is 32 years old.

If you have any information on Kennedy, police ask you contact them at 701-852-0111 and reference case 21-15675.

2017 black Yukon Denali | Courtesy: Minot Police Department

They are also still searching for the black 2017 Yukon Denali, in the above photos.