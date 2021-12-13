Minot police to double traffic fines, says current fines are not deterrent enough

More than 190 people were killed in crashes due to speed or aggressive driving in the last five years in the state, according to the Department of Transportation.

That’s why Minot police are making changes to traffic fines. These changes mean you’ll be paying more if you don’t obey the law behind the wheel.

The Minot Police Department wants to deter drivers from breaking traffic laws. A 2019 state law allows cities to increase fines by 100 percent above state limits.

Recently, the Minot City Council approved the request to increase traffic fines.

Minot police said the fines, as they now stand, are so low they are no longer are an incentive to obey the traffic laws.

“The hope is that through deterrence we can curb aggressive driving behavior, inattention and some equipment things that make vehicles unsafe and through that be able to make our roads safer for everybody,” said Cpt. Justin Sundheim, operations commander.

Right now, traffic fines could be as low as $20 and Sudheim said that will double.

“A lot of traffic offenses right now, they’re $20 those will typically be $40. Such things as stop sign violations currently are $40 they will go up to $80,” Sundheim explained.

There have been about 1,200 crashes in Minot this year.

Last year, eight lives were lost in road crashes and Minot police are determined to reduce the number of crashes.

Consultant at the North Dakota Safety Council Billy Rupert says this is a step in the right direction and reminds drivers to be cautious on the road.

“It will make drivers make better decisions and better defensive driving. The faster you’re going, the longer it takes your vehicle to stop, speeding affects that. It affects your judgment on distance and what to do in that situation,” said Rupert.

Additionally, Rupert wants drivers in Minot to know that those tickets could have an impact on the driver license point system and potentially increase their insurance premiums and that should be reason enough to be careful on the roads.

This new regulation does not include criminal traffic offenses.

This is all slated to go into effect in less than three weeks when the new year begins.