Minot Public Library extends remote activities as it requires masks for some kids programs

Masks will now be required for certain children’s programs at the Minot Public Library.

This comes as the library made the decision to continue with the suspension of most in-person activities.

Library Director Janet Anderson said the decision was made after a staff meeting. She said the decision is based on the Omicron surge.

Younger kids will still have access to take-home activities. Meanwhile, exceptions are being made for some teen programs at the library.

“At this time just to utilize the library we’re not requiring it. We’re highly recommending it and our staff are required to wear masks. But at programs, since there’s a little more closeness involved, we have decided to require masks,” Anderson said.

Anderson said they’ll continue monitoring the Omicron variant to determine when activities may fully return.