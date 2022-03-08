Staffing difficulties are leaving many educator positions vacant in schools across the state, but a lack of candidates is not the only concern for Minot Public School Board members.

Minot Public School District has a need for multiple school counselors from elementary through high school.

“Jim Hill, next year we’re staffing at 860 students and they have two counselors so if you do the math that’s 430 per counselor and that is too many. So a full-time FTE that will go to .75 at Jim Hill and 0.25 at Ramstad will give us very very close to that ratio,” said Assistant Superintendent Kim Slotsve.

They also sought approval for two part-time social studies and family and consumer science teachers

“We have a 0.5 need for social studies at Central Campus and I can tell you this year we have a very large freshman class and freshmen don’t have a social studies requirement. So when we get that freshman class moving up to take world history we have a big increase there,” Slotsve said.

As members debated whether to approve these new hirings, it became clear the board was concerned about exceeding its budget just as much as it was concerned by the staffing need.

“We also have to be really careful going forward where we’re spending this money or else we’re going to put ourselves in a bad spot and I’m really afraid of it. Do we have to have the two part-times right now? I am really nervous about putting that into the motion,” Board Member Miranda Schuler said.

But Minot Public School Superintendent Mark Vollmer explained searching for part-time teachers is a sign of the difficulty in filling the positions

“Here is the deal, we’re already up against hiring when we start looking at part-time positions. Family and Consumer Science more because there’s not a lot of Family and Consumer Science teachers out there. When I started in Minot, when we had a social studies opening, we oftentimes had 50 or 60 applicants, now we get 10 or 15,” he said.

Vollmer says not filling those positions immediately will result in larger class sizes or finding alternatives for students who want to take family and consumer science. Eventually, the board approved the two part-time positions as well as two counselors for elementary and middle schools.

“We’ve got to correct course a little bit and I don’t want it to necessarily impact our students with class sizes and obviously if there are requirements for counselors we can’t get around that and I personally. I’m going to be looking for efficiencies and I will direct the staff to do the same,” Schuler said.

School districts are required by law to have one full-time counselor for every 300 students in seventh to 12th grades.