Minot Public School Board passes referendum resolution

Minot Public School Board passed a resolution on Thursday to ask taxpayers in a special election to approve a bond referendum of $84.8 million for the MPS Realignment Project.

The project will remodel and add school facilities to create a third middle school and two, nine-through-12 high schools in Minot.

The special election is planned for Dec. 7.

The project includes construction, remodeling and repurposing of the former Cognizant Building, a 115,000 square foot facility gifted to the school district for $10.

The project also includes improvements and remodeling of Magic City Campus to a nine-through-12 high school building including science classrooms, Career and Technical Education space and an additional gymnasium.

It also includes improvements to Central Campus from its current nine and 10th-grade configuration to a sixth-through-eighth-grade middle school.

In the referendum, a second question will be placed on the ballot for funding a 50-meter competition pool and an athletic complex on the turf field at the north high school property for $24.2 million. The district will also need to ask for approval to increase the debt limit of the district to allow for the funding of the project.