Minot Public School counselor accused of GSI has bond conditions changed

A Minot man accused of sexual misconduct will now be able to go out of state after his bail conditions were changed on Tuesday.

Clifford Davis, a former Minot Public School staff member, is charged with gross sexual imposition.

Under the original bond conditions, Davis was barred from traveling outside North Dakota.

Davis’s said he plans to join his father in Gillette, Wyoming, after resigning his position as a counselor for the Minot school district.

Davis is limited to only traveling between Wyoming and North Dakota for hearing purposes. He is also required to present the court with a chemical dependency test within the next 30 days.