Minot Public School Foundation selling yard signs to support class of 2021

People are finding unique ways to show support for the class of 2021. In Minot, the Minot Public School Foundation is selling yard signs.

This is the second year they’re doing this. Last year, around 350 signs were purchased.

“It’ll be nice to drive around town and see peers in people’s yards and just see everyone’s support for us,” said senior Ana Morelli.

“If anyone’s interested in maybe supporting a student that’s family, maybe can’t afford a sign, they can always fill out the form as well and put a donation in there and we will make sure that families receive these,” said Danielle Rued, MPS Foundation Director.

The signs range from $20-40. All of the money raised goes toward student funds.

If you would like to order a sign, CLICK HERE.