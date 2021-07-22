Minot Public Schools announces COVID-19 plans for upcoming school year

Minot Public School students will not be required to wear a face mask this school year, Superintendent Mark Vollmer announced Thursday, July 22 at the school board meeting.

He added they will continue to monitor the situation during the academic year and make changes accordingly.

“That will specifically be related to any uptick in number of cases in our community,” Vollmer said. “We will continue to encourage hand washing and respiratory etiquette, which is just good practice, physical distancing where ever possible and trying not to overcrowd “

Vollmer said they are also continuing the cleaning procedures that were in place last school year.