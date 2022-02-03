Minot Public Schools is using nearly $7 million of grant funding to remodel the former Voya building, which is on the Cognizant campus, to offer skills training for the whole community — not just students.

This Career and Technical Education (CTE) hub will feature a CDL (Commercial Driver’s License) simulation and training and an early childhood learning lab.

The Director of CTE for MPS says this is a great opportunity to fill workforce needs in our community.

“That skills training is needed out there for various occupations in the community and we had done surveys and looked at all workforce needs and that’s the target area that we’re looking at,” said Pam Stroklund. “Trying to bring in that training for our community and our students in the surrounding area.”

The Minot Area Workforce Academy will also be open for students not in the school district.

Construction is set to begin in the summer.