Minot Public Schools to offer free lunch to MPS students, adults with disabilities

Minot Public Schools will offer bagged lunch, with breakfast for the next morning, to MPS students and adults with disabilities beginning Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at no cost.

You can get a meal from the following schools: Longfellow, Magic City Campus, Washington, Sunnyside, Perkett and Roosevelt. Parents can pick up meals at the main entrance and you will not need to leave your vehicle. If you live within walking distance, visit with school personnel located outside the school.

Mark Vollmer, MPS Superintendent, said they hope to reopen on March 23, but reopening will depend on recommendations from the Center for Disease Control, the Governor’s office, the North Dakota Department of Health and the First District Health Unit.

Minot Public School teachers are also using this week to prepare lessons and activities so educational opportunities can continue if school closures are extended. Your child’s principal will send a notification to let you know when you will be able to stop by the school to pick up personal items, books and for many students, technology that can be used to support online education options.