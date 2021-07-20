Minot residents get opportunity to learn about the Mouse River Flood Protection Project in their neighborhood

A public information session for some Minot residents impacted by the Mouse River Flood Protection Project will be held this week.

Those within the Tierracita Vallejo neighborhood in west Minot are able to meet with engineers and contractors to learn more about the construction that will begin soon.

Officials say construction is expected to start at the beginning of August. Souris River Joint Board Administrator Ryan Ackerman encourages residents to take advantage of the opportunity.

“What the impacts are going to be to that neighborhood during construction and ultimately what that project is going to look like when we are finished there,” Ackerman said. “So just giving them an opportunity to learn more and expose them to the information.”

The meeting will take place on Thursday July, 22 at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room at the Maysa Arena.

Other flood protection construction underway right now is in Burlington, and near Minot City Hall and the library to relocate water and sewer lines before the rest of construction can begin.