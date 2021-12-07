Minot residents pass all 3 measures on special election ballot

Minot Public School District is celebrating a big win as all three measures on the special election ballot passed Tuesday night.

Superintendent Mark Vollmer reported each measure got more than 60 percent from voters.

More than 2,000 voters went to the polls at Minot City Auditorium to vote on the $100 million school bond referendum.

The ballot asked voters three things: measure 1 called for close to $85 million to accommodate a brand new high school and remodel existing buildings to make room for three middle schools, measure 2 would add a competition-size swimming pool and an athletic complex, and measure 3 asked voters to allow the district to increase its debt ceiling.

Below is a breakdown of the results:

MEASURE 1 Yes No Early/absentee 1,937 295 Election day 1,710 410 83.3% approval

MEASURE 2 Yes No Early/absentee 1,831 395 Election day 1,545 570 77.7% approval