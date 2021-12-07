Minot residents pass all 3 measures on special election ballot

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Minot Public School District is celebrating a big win as all three measures on the special election ballot passed Tuesday night.

Superintendent Mark Vollmer reported each measure got more than 60 percent from voters.

More than 2,000 voters went to the polls at Minot City Auditorium to vote on the $100 million school bond referendum.

The ballot asked voters three things: measure 1 called for close to $85 million to accommodate a brand new high school and remodel existing buildings to make room for three middle schools, measure 2 would add a competition-size swimming pool and an athletic complex, and measure 3 asked voters to allow the district to increase its debt ceiling.

Below is a breakdown of the results:
MEASURE 1YesNo
Early/absentee1,937295
Election day1,710410
83.3% approval
MEASURE 2YesNo
Early/absentee1,831395
Election day1,545570
77.7% approval
MEASURE 3YesNo
Early/absentee1,814415
Election day1,509605
76.5% approval

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Sports News

More Local Sports

Latest State News

See More State News

Latest National News

More National News

Featured on KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories