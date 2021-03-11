Minot restarts Live Late-Night Show for the Midwest

‘Good Night Live’ Host Jake Thrailkill joined Good Day Dakota on Thursday to discuss their first live audience show, since hosting an outdoor event in October 2020 that met social distancing guidelines.

Thrailkill explained that the origin of the show started when a friend recommended he put his comedic talent to good use by quitting his day job to host late-night TV, and since all the other slots were filled by the likes of Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon, Thrailkill decided to launch his own late-night show that would be more representative of the Midwest rather than coastal cities.

“The good news is I didn’t actually quit my job, but we thought man we could really have an impact doing local late night TV if we focused more around the Midwest and what’s happening in the North Dakota community,” expalined Thrailkill.

Good Night Live’s first show back is this Saturday, March 13th at the Mouse River Players Arlene Theater in downtown Minot. Thrailkill explained that it has been a challenge to keep the show going during the pandemic, but they were able to put on some virtual shows and an outdoor event that followed social distancing protocol.

The show this Saturday will feature a live band, monologue, a couple comedy bits and regional celebrities including hip-hop artist/poet Joe Davis and KX’s own Meteorologist Amber Wheeler.

To meet COVID-19 measures, the show will be reduced capacity and everyone is strongly encouraged to wear masks. The Arlene Theater is also following COVID precautions to keep everyone safe.

Tickets can be purchased for $25 dollars online at goodnightlive.com and Eventbrite.com.

