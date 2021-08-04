Minot Salvation Army preparing for annual Fill the Bus event

The Salvation Army in Minot is teaming up with the Sunrise Rotary Club for their annual Fill the Bus event. On Aug. 11, they will be collecting school supplies to help families in need in the area.

The Salvation Army van and a school bus will be outside the Town and Country Credit Union hoping to fill them full with backpacks and the usual school supplies.

Capt. John Woodard said they have over 200 families signed up to receive items this year.

“This year we all are still experiencing, unfortunately, the pandemic and this year we will probably have a little bit of an increase in families and we are going to be involved in helping a little more this year,” Woodard said.

Woodard said along with looking for donations they are also looking for volunteers to help during both the collection day and the day they hand out supplies.