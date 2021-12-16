Minot Salvation Army seeks community support to meet annual Red Kettle Campaign donation target

The Salvation Army is $20,000 short of its annual Red Kettle Campaign goal.

They hope to raise that amount before Christmas to make it easier to fund operational costs in the new year.

Capt. John Woodard says they are grateful for all donations and is hopeful the community will rally behind it to reach its goal.

“We want to finish strong and our end date for our ‘Hope Marches on Campaign’ monetary donations through our bell-ringing program ends the 24th at 3 o’clock and so go out to those kettle sites and help us ring and also give donations at those kettle sites,” Woodard said.

You may also send in donations at the Salvation Army website or at their Facebook page