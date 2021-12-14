Minot shuts down compost sites for winter, accepting Christmas trees for a limited time only

It’s that time of the year when the City of Minot temporarily shuts down its compost site, but it’s still making room for those who wish to dispose of their real Christmas trees when the time comes.

All but two of the 10 compost sites will remain open between Dec. 27 and Jan. 8.

During this period, you may send your real Christmas trees to the collection site on 16th Street SW or at the site on the east side of Oak Park.

City Sanitation Superintendent Josh Kraft says no other items will be collected at those points.

“We ask that they are only Christmas trees and not any other trees or tree branches as well. Those will be taken to landfills and will be combined with other trees. We shred all the trees and repurpose for mulch,” Kraft said.

The sites will be back up in the spring if the weather permits.

