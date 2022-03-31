From the football field to telling the stories of those fighting for their lives.



Ryan Fila, a Minot State University alum a now a short filmmaker, journeyed to Ukraine in the middle of a war to document events on the ground.



Fila graduated in 2018 and played football for the Beavers.



“My game plan was to get to the border in Poland and tell some stories there of people coming across, assess the situation of getting into Ukraine, and then crossing and see what we can capture from that side,” said Fila.



When he arrived he met a musician who travels the globe with a grand piano to play music for people who may need it most.



Fila and the musician crossed the border into Ukraine and headed straight to the train station where refugees are fleeing the country.



After playing music for those who are fighting for their lives, they arrived at what they thought was a coffee house.



“They closed everything down and turned it into a huge refugee center with hundreds of Ukrainians coming through,” said Fila.



The Ukrainians at the refugee center took Fila in with open arms.



And in the center, Fila was given the opportunity to hear more stories.



The more stories he heard, the more often he heard a common theme.



“The amount of help that average citizens have brought to the table in Ukraine and around Ukraine is beautiful,” said Fila.



He paints a picture of Ukrainians uniting in an indescribable way.



He says, in the time he spent there, that specific refugee camp processed two and a half million people.



Fila says he thinks this unity is the reason that Ukraine has not been overrun the way the world thought it would be.



“That city was so impressive,” said Fila.



Fila has been able to share the message that even in the chaos of war, there can be peace and beauty.



He has set up a website for donations that will go directly to families in refugee camps.