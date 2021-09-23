Minot State arts festival inspires young people

After missing a year because of COVID, a festival highlighting the arts kicked off on Thursday at a local university.

Notstock has been going on for 14 years.

It highlights different types of arts such as ceramics, music, broadcasting and theatre.

The events are open to the public and people can make screen prints and listen to poetry and live music.

At one workshop, art students were helping people make screen-printed T-shirts.

Art professor and cofounder of Notstock, Bill Harbort, said this event is crucial because it shows the importance of the arts.

“It invites people that wouldn’t ordinarily make art or consider or think about going to a gallery or reading poetry or writing poetry, it makes them familiar and inspired and empowered to do that themselves,” he said.

Harbort said the event at Minot State University is both educational and fun.



“In a way, it’s a veiled educational experience,” said Harbort. “It looks cool and fun and hip and has a vibe to it, but there’s a lot of good learning that goes on and again, a lot of connections, a lot of eyes wide open and a lot of inspired young people.”

Surrey High School student, Mati Vollmer, said her high school art teacher does this field trip every year with all of her students.

She says her teacher wants them to see a variety of art forms.

“I really love looking at all the different like aspects of art whether its like improv, theatre, poetry, or like actual art,” said Vollmer. “I really appreciate it after this event.”

Matt Swenson, an art teacher at Minot High School, said this is a great experience for his students and they look forward to it every year.

“They get to try screen printing, they get to work with clay, just different materials and tools and hands-on learning, nothing beats that,” said Swenson.

And if you still have any hesitations about going to a Notstock workshop…

“Come to Notstock,” said Vollmer. “It’s super fun. There’s a lot of cool prints to buy and you can make your cool tote bag.”

Notstock events will still be going on through Saturday.

There will also be a concert Friday night at Atypical Brewery.

For the complete day-by-day schedule, click here.