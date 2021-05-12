Minot State baseball team has home-field advantage for first round of NSIC tournament

For the first time in program history, the Minot State baseball team is hosting a conference tournament at Corbett Field.

The Beavers are taking on Minnesota Crookston in a three-game series starting on Thursday.

Infielder Kaiden Cardoso says he hopes not having to travel will be an advantage for them to win the series.

The boys have been busy all week practicing and getting ready to play in front of their home crowd.

“It’s going to be a fun game. Should be a fun atmosphere. Last two games were not chippy, but they got pretty exciting, pretty heated. Obviously, there’s a lot on the line for these two teams, so there’s going to be a lot of action and a lot of excitement,” Cardoso said.

The first pitch is at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

The games are free and the first 50 fans get a souvenir.