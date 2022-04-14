The Minot State University Bubble covering the football field was damaged during the blizzard.

Minot State Athletics said Wednesday that the winter storm has done some damage to the air-supported Bubble, making it unavailable for use. We’re working to find out exactly what damage was done.

“It is unfortunate that this has happened, however not much we could have done to stop this eventuality,” Director of Athletics Andy Carter said.

Once weather permits, Minot State will work to assess any damage to the Bubble and determine what action to take.