MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Minot State University Athletic Department is asking for the community’s help this weekend. The purpose? Help take apart the bubble.

The April storms did the bubble at Herb Parker Stadium no good, as it deflated under the weight of the snow and ice.

Interim Athletic Director Kevin Harmon says the university is hoping to get 50 volunteers to help disassemble the bubble.

They are asking the volunteers to work four- or eight-hour shifts to help remove bolts along with folding up the up plastic panels.

“There’s a portion of it that is very strenuous, it’s heavy. These are large panels, heavy plastic that needs to be folded in the correct way, and so it’s not your average weekend chore. We’ll need some people who are to put in quite a physical effort,” said Harmon.

The work to take apart the bubble will take place this weekend from Friday through Sunday.

When that work is completed, it will be shipped by truck to be repaired.

If you’d like to volunteer, email Harmon at kevin.harmon@minotstateu.edu.