Minot State University’s Summer Threatre is still undergoing renovations, but it now has a name.

The stage will don Josh Duhamel’s name, honoring the MSU alum and Minot native.

The nearly $3 million in renovations are expected to be complete by mid-June, right before the start of the 57th season.

Duhamel joined the announcement via Zoom and says he’s excited to be a part of the project after seeing the theatre often when he played football.

“It was something that I always thought was unique to the area and it turns out that there’s not many places like this in the entire state. So I’m just thrilled that Minot State is taking the measures to really improve the place and support the arts and cultivate so much great talent that’s there,” he said.

The MSU Summer Theatre Company will have four productions this summer, starting with Something Rotten!

Tickets go on sale on June 1.