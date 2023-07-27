MINOT, ND (KXNET) — You have to see it from the air to appreciate it: The Minot State beavers logo and the letters “MSU” carved into a corn maze at Berry Acres, 15 miles west of Minot.

From the ground, the maze looks like, well, a maze where people scurry about trying to find their way out.

But from above, it reveals its design like a crop circle.

Minot State University was selected by Berry Acres Pumpkin Patch as its 2023 corn maze design, the local business revealed on social media Thursday.

The design was cut by Precision Mazes and the maze will be open to the public beginning September 9.

“When we don’t have a specific sponsor for the maze, we like to do something that is community related,” said Berry Acres Owner Ashley Berry. “A few years back we did Minot High, and we thought it was time to do Minot State Beavers. I think it turned out great and the logo works really well in the corn maze.”

Along with the MSU-themed corn maze, Berry Acres features obstacle courses, a corn box, paintball, and a petting zoo, along with many other attractions.

“We are excited for another season to be approaching, it’s always so great to see all the families having fun and enjoying fall together,” Berry said.