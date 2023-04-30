MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Currently, the Minot Target, located in Dakota Square Mall, does not have any frozen or refrigerated food items.

The Minot Target at Dakota Square Mall has a new modern design that’s been in the works for more than a year now – -but as the upgrades and construction projects are nearly complete, there are bound to be some setbacks. One of these is the unexpected loss of the store’s frozen and cold food sections.

A Target employee at the location told KX that the wiring to the coolers malfunctioned, making the food sit at an unsafe temperature. Currently, all cold and frozen food items are removed from shelves while a team is working on repairing the wiring.

Target leaders also say they don’t know exactly when cold and frozen items will be restocked — but their estimated guess is that cold food will return to shelves in one week.