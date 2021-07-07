Minot, Harvey teachers among the four finalists for ND Teacher of the Year 2022

Two elementary teachers from Minot and Harvey are among the four finalists for the North Dakota Teacher of the Year 2022 award.

The North Dakota Department of Public Instruction revealed the four names Wednesday afternoon. They are:

Heather Ell , a first-grade teacher at John Hoeven Elementary School in Minot

, a first-grade teacher at John Hoeven Elementary School in Minot Bret Dockter , a sixth-grade teacher at Harvey Elementary School

, a sixth-grade teacher at Harvey Elementary School Shari Jerde , a teacher of business education and family and consumer science at Grand Forks Community High School

, a teacher of business education and family and consumer science at Grand Forks Community High School Matt Nielson, an 11th– and 12th-grade science teacher at Valley City High School

State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler says the four finalists are examples of North Dakota teaching excellence. She adds the Teacher of the Year process is especially important this year, given the extra demands put on teachers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The four state Teacher of the Year finalists were drawn from the group of 40 North Dakota County Teachers of the Year selected in May.

The four finalists will be interviewed by an eight-member selection committee. The winner will be announced by September 30.

North Dakota’s Teacher of the Year will become a candidate for the national Teacher of the Year award.