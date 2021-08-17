Minot teacher prepares for upcoming school year

In just a week, students will fill the hallways and classrooms at Edison Elementary in Minot.

Angela Schnaible will teach music to three different grades this year.

“What I start off with is trying to figure out what I’m going to do for the first month or so and I’m teaching kind of the bookends of grades cause I’m teaching kindergarten and first this year and then sixth grade music,” Schnaible said.

This school year, classes will be back to full capacity for the first time since the pandemic started. She said learning how to properly social distance students is the biggest challenge this year.

“I have these little colorful dots, I’m looking around the room I don’t have any down yet, but I’ll place them around the room to try and social distance them as much as possible,” Schnaible said.

Schools in Minot will not require face masks for students, but Mrs. S said she will be wearing one this year. She said she is just looking forward to a somewhat normal school year with everyone back.

“I have the kind of job where it’s more fun than it is work. There are definitely times where you have to put in your time and figure things out but I just love being with them,” Schnaible said.

While setting up her classroom for the upcoming school year, she also has to make sure Freddy the Frog and all his friends are ready for the kindergarteners and first graders. Freddy is from Treble Clef Island — the musical frog comes to Mrs. S’s classroom to teach the students in a fun way.

“It’s a really fun way for the kids to get to know music, get to know notes, get to know different things and different terminology in music and they don’t realize it because they’re having so much fun with this little guy and his friends, he has all these little character friends too,” Schnaible said.

Twenty-two teachers and more than 450 kids will head back to school next Tuesday, Aug. 24.

Schnaible said she is hoping that the student programs return this year so she and the kids can showcase all of their kids’ hard work.