Minot, N.D. (KXNET) — A teacher resigned from the Minot Public School District following allegations of child neglect in her home.

According to documents, Heather Raknerud officially resigned as an elementary school teacher on May 23, as part of an agreement with the Minot Public School Board to waive any liquidated damages for breaking her contract. KX News obtained documents regarding Raknerud’s resignation and the child neglect allegations against her.

The files say, a letter from the Ward County Human Service Zone was shared with MPS, which confirms inadequate supervision by Raknerud and her husband while fostering two teenage children from the Dakota Boys and Girls ranch, where she was also a teacher. The letter also states the two children were allowed to sleep in the same room, had sexual relations which resulted in a pregnancy, and that Raknerud bought condoms and Plan B pills for the foster children.

The letter continues with other allegations including, Raknerud not reporting her missing medication that one of the children allegedly stole, and allowing the children to use marijuana, amongst other neglect allegations. Because of the confirmed child neglect from the Ward Country Human Service Zone, records state the Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch and Minot Public Schools have released Raknerud from her teaching positions.

KX News contacted Raknerud for a comment, and she said, “Due to the fact this is all still an ongoing investigation, I will have to decline to comment.”