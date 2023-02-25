MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A vehicle pursuit south of Minot has ended in a vehicle crash.

According to a Facebook Post from the Minot Police Department, at approximately 9:30 a.m., a vehicle pursuit began south of Minot that ended in a crash near the railroad tracks on 3rd Street Southeast.

Limited details are available at this time. City residents have been advised to avoid the area so that law enforcement officials can investigate and clear the scene.

The Minot Police Department is assisting both Ward County and McLean County Sheriff’s Offices in an investigation. Minor injuries have been reported on suspects who have been taken into custody.

More information on the crash will be available in KX’s 6:00 p.m. show this evening.