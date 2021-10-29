Minot veteran Lynn Aas dies at 100

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Another member of one of the greatest generations has passed away.

Lynn Aas, of Minot, was 100 years old. Aas was a highly-decorated World War II veteran.

He fought as a rifleman in the historic Battle of the Bulge, served with the 17th Airborne Division of the 193rd Airborne Infantry and received the Bronze Star, the Purple Heart and the French Legion of Honor medal.

Aas returned to North Dakota following the war, earned his law degree from the University of North Dakota and served in the state legislature for four sessions.

In 2017, he served as the grand marshal for the North Dakota State Fair Parade.

A service will be held for him on Thursday, Nov. 4 in Minot.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Sports News

More Local Sports

Latest State News

See More State News

Latest National News

More National News

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories