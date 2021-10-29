Minot veteran Lynn Aas dies at 100

Another member of one of the greatest generations has passed away.

Lynn Aas, of Minot, was 100 years old. Aas was a highly-decorated World War II veteran.

He fought as a rifleman in the historic Battle of the Bulge, served with the 17th Airborne Division of the 193rd Airborne Infantry and received the Bronze Star, the Purple Heart and the French Legion of Honor medal.

Aas returned to North Dakota following the war, earned his law degree from the University of North Dakota and served in the state legislature for four sessions.

In 2017, he served as the grand marshal for the North Dakota State Fair Parade.

A service will be held for him on Thursday, Nov. 4 in Minot.