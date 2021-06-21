Minot veterinarian becomes first certified wildlife rehabilitator in the state

Have you ever seen a wild animal injured and wonder where they go to get healthcare? They are treated either at a licensed wildlife rehabilitation center or by a certified wildlife rehabilitator.

Recently, Dr. Logan Wood received his certification for wildlife rehabilitator and became the first — and only — person in North Dakota with that certification.

“I’ve just always loved wildlife, obviously I work at a zoo,” Wood said. “It’s just something I felt that the Minot area and North Dakota as a state could actually benefit from. It’s one of those I’m always looking to see what can I do to advance my career, my skills and this was the perfect answer for that.”

With the certification, injured animals will now be able to stay in Minot instead of having to travel to Minnesota or Bismarck. Wood said once they get the permits needed the Roosevelt Park Zoo is where the animals are brought to.

“There are so many different places and we get calls from both the public and as well as the Department of Wildlife in which they ask, ‘Hey, can you take this animal?'” Wood said. “So now that we have this certification and once we get those permits then we can take these animals and we can be that place and give them a second chance at life.”

Wood said once animals are brought to the zoo for treatment they will not be on display so the animals stay wild and ready for release back to the wild once they have recovered.

Wood said the permits from the federal fish and wildlife services as well as the state division of wildlife will determine exactly what animals he is able to work on.