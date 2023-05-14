MINOT, NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Walmart customers in Minot had to get groceries elsewhere for the last few days.

According to a Minot Walmart employee, four days ago, the power went out at the store and some food had to be removed from the cold sections.

But, the fridges and freezers are back up and running and are being restocked.

All the pork, beef, chicken, and dairy items were removed from the freezers to ensure food temperature safety. Some items were thrown out and some items were stored elsewhere, the employee says. But Sunday the store had pallets of fresh food being restocked and the fridges and freezers are back up and running.

An employee also said the breaker tripping that caused the power outage in the first place, has been resolved with a power company, according to management.