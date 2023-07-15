BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A collision between two motorcycles east of New Salem has resulted in the death of one woman.

According to a press release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 4:35 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, two motorcycles were traveling eastbound on County Road 139 in a group of approximately 60 motorcycles — with one being in the center lane, and the second slightly behind it to the right. The second motorcycle then braked and veered to the left, clipping the first. The first motorcycle (a 2017 Harley Davidson) stayed upright, and the driver was not injured. The second motorcycle (a 2020 Harley Davidson) then entered the north ditch, and the driver was thrown from the bike.

The driver of the 2017 Harley was not injured, but the driver of the 2020 Harley was thrown from the motorcycle. The driver of the second motorcycle — a 56-year-old woman from Minot — was transported to CHI St. Alexius in Bismarck, where she was pronounced deceased.

The crash currently remains under investigation.