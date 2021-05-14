Minot’s 3rd annual Guns ‘N’ Hoses hockey tournament to help child involved in a farming accident

Firefighters and police officers work together to keep the community safe. But on Saturday, they’re competing against each other for a good cause.

The Minot Fire and Police Departments are holding the third annual Guns ‘N’ Hoses hockey tournament.

All money raised will go toward the Olafson family.

Their 4-year-old son was involved in a farming accident February 2020.

“We’re just here to help out and do anything that we can to kind of ease the burden on the medical expenses and the ongoing treatments that they have. They have to transport back and forth to Minneapolis and Rochester, so it gets time-consuming and the pockets kind of get empty,” said Mike Crisp, senior firefighter.

Crisp says he’s hoping some new players added to the team will get them their first win over PD.

Tickets are $5 and puck drop is at 7 p.m. at the Maysa Arena.