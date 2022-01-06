Minot’s Anne Street Bridge to stay if it crosses one more hurdle

A long-standing bridge will remain after a lot of debate and a vote to ultimately keep and restore it — but some decisions are yet to be made because those decisions depend on some outside factors.

The Anne Street Bridge is an important part of Minot’s history and the socio-economic lifestyle of the downtown area.

Constructed in 1909, the bridge closed 100 years later in 2019 for repairs. With the reconstruction of the flood plains, the bridge’s existence is now threatened.

“We are elected to be the stewards of our community and the taxpayer dollars and when we do that we can’t foolishly spend that money we know that the most financially wise decision to make is to remove the bridge,” said Councilmember Lisa Olson at Monday’s council meeting.

Tearing down the bridge would cost the city about $200,000 while rehabilitating it could be at least $1.6 million.

The pedestrian bridge goes over the Mouse River connecting north Minot with downtown Minot.

“For folks who don’t have the means to travel by car or simply enjoy a good walk and getting some exercise, the bridge is a valuable resource,” said interim President of the Downtown Minot Business and Professional Association Josh Wolsky.

City council members voted on Monday to allow the bridge to stay despite the cost, for its historical value.

The restoration has now been added to the city’s Capital Improvement Plan and the Downtown Minot Association is in favor of that first step.

“We want to do everything as affordably as possible. The first step was made on Monday night and that was the decision to keep the bridge and keep the access,” Wolsky added.

At the city council meeting, it was not clear if partial funding could come from tax dollars or flood insurance premiums, although Mayor Shaun Simpa fears both could happen in order to keep the bridge.

He also said the railroad company, BNSF which owns the land, is not interested in the bridge.

“BNSF made it very clear that BNSF has no interest in any new bridge in paying for it or in just period and that the lease that we are on right now is being held to the letter so whatever that does mean they’re very interested in not having a bridge there,” said Sipma.

The bridge’s ownership reverted back to BNSF after the bridge was closed. Minot city officials will now have to renegotiate a new lease.