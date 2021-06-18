Minot’s Dream Catchers return to the diamond after COVID-19 canceled last summer’s season

Inclusion — the whole reason the Dream Catchers were founded back in 2003 by Michelle Bliven.

“She took a leap of faith and asked everybody to join and to do this and she has run with it,” Kasper Ziegler, whose son plays on Dream Catchers, said.

The Dream Catchers is a baseball league for people with special needs. The league has three different teams: One for little kids, one for teenagers and one for adults.

“They can’t play on normal leagues so Michelle Bliven’s set this up so anybody can play,” Ziegler said. “Everybody hits, everybody scores, everybody makes a homerun. It’s a fun game to watch.”

Every kid gets two at-bats every game and they also take time to make sure every kid gets to touch the ball when on the field.

Ziegler is on the Board of the Dream Catchers but also has a son that has played on the team since the beginning. He said this team gave his son the opportunity to play baseball and is grateful Bliven started this organization.

“It’s a fun Thursday night to come watch them play. Once in a while, I get to go out and pitch. Watching the excitement of the kids is what it’s all about,” Ziegler said.

Each player is accompanied by a buddy during the whole game, whether it’s their parent or a brand new friend.

The Dream Catchers play every Thursday night in Minot. If you are interested in signing your special needs child up, you can contact Michelle Bliven at 701-720-0553 or michelle.bliven@gmail.com.

