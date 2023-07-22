MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The City of Minot’s sanitation department recently announced its new curbside recycling program — which features the introduction of new blue-topped recycling bins. Now, the department is releasing the numbers from the program’s first collection period.

The new recycling bins are equipped with an information packet that includes information about the recycling program. Collections under the new system are twice a month, and overlapping with two regular garbage days. According to a press release from the City of Minot, in total, the sanitation department gathered a total of 37.17 tons of recyclable materials from homeowners who received their recycling bins in the first collecting session. All of these materials will be sent to Demcom Industries, LLC, in Shakopee, Minnesota.

At the time of this article’s creation, approximately 12,300 homeowners have obtained these bins. In contrast, total of 1,561 homeowners, or 12.7% of the program’s participants, have chosen to opt out of keeping the new bins. As of now, the department is inputting all customers who chose to opt out of the program into their billing database to ensure that they are removed from the program — a process that could take two to three weeks. When the process is complete, city workers will begin to retrieve opt-out bins. Bins that need to be removed can be placed by the curb, house, or garage.

If requested, recycling and garbage bins can be exchanged for a different size if requested. However, this process will not be completed until all opt-out bins are collected.

A free trial of the new recycling program is currently underway, and the service is free until the end of September. Billing for the recycling program (a monthly payment of $2.50) will occur in October 2023, following the end of the trial period.

More information about the program — including support questions, comments, and concerns — is available on the MyMinot app.