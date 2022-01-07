Minot’s South Hill Complex set to get renovations and a new name after a big donation

After a sizeable donation Friday, a local sports facility is closer to getting some upgrades and has a new name.

The Minot Park District and nonprofit Minot Girls Fast Pitch teamed up to fundraise for renovations at the South Hill Complex.

Their biggest donation came from Scheels, who presented them with a check for $250,000. The upgraded complex will feature improved restrooms and locker rooms, concessions and safety netting.

“The Minot Park District’s been wonderful to work with on this,” said President of Minot Girls Fast Pitch Thor Nelson. “We call it home. It’s their facility, but they’ve let our girls call it home for a number of years, and now to see the backing that they have with the facility and the backing of the community, all the different sponsorships that we have, it’s really come together quite nicely.”

“We look forward to thousands of people using this facility,” said Executive Director of Minot Park District Ron Merritt. “All of the kids that will go through the programs that will use it for rec programs and also for Fast Pitch programs and for tournaments that are gonna come to town.”

The South Hill Complex will now be known as the Scheels Complex.

Bidding for the project will happen in the spring.