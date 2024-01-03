MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Minot’s Trygve Hammer has filled with the Federal Election Commission to run for North Dakota’s U.S. House seat — a position which is currently filled by Republican Kelly Armstrong, who has held it since 2018.

Hammer is a military veteran, with a long career in the Marine Corps Reserve and the Navy. A graduate of Velva High School in 1985, he is also a former high school science teacher. He also currently serves as the District 5 Chair for the city of Minot.

Previously, Hammer ran for the Democratic endorsement for a seat on the North Dakota Public Service Commission in 2022. This year, he is running on behalf of the DEM-NPL party.

Although Hammer has filed a statement of candidacy with the FEC, he has not made a formal announcement yet. KX News has sent him an invite to sit at our political round table to discuss his platform and goals on his trail to the U.S. House.