Minot’s United Way Backpack Buddies Progam needs community help

Making sure no child goes hungry is one of the missions of the Souris Valley United Way’s Backpack Buddies Program. But they can’t do it without a little help.

Starting Wednesday, May 26, when you shop at Marketplace Foods in Minot you can ask to have the “item of the week” added at check out, and then that item will go to United Way.

For the 2020-21 school year, they packed meals for 278 kids, thanks to help from you.

“We’ve heard from families that have been able to actually ask us to leave the program said, ‘Thanks for the hand-up. We’ve really appreciated it. Now we don’t need those services, give it to someone else.’ That really touches the heart,” said Christy Miller, outreach specialist.

The food drive goes through July 20.

