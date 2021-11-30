Miss North Dakota named first runner up in Miss USA pageant

Minot’s own Caitlyn Vogel, the Miss North Dakota USA, earned first runner up in the Miss USA 2021 pageant Monday night.
Vogel is a fifth-generation North Dakotan and competed with a total of 51 women in Tulsa, Oklahoma for the title.
In a Facebook post on the Miss North Dakota USA page, Vogel said she was ready to compete and wear her home, North Dakota, across her heart.
“I have prayed for a day like today. Not necessarily to win Miss USA, but to compete at an elite national level with my home across my heart, spend a week getting to know each individual contestant and to be genuinely proud of the woman I am today as I stand on that stage. To my support system, I cannot thank you enough. You all have played a role. North Dakota, I love ya & I hope to make you proud “Caitlyn Vogel