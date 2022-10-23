BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The Miss USA Pageant took place on October 3rd, and North Dakota’s very own Miss North Dakota USA 2022 SaNoah LaRoque competed against 50 other contestants for the crown.

Though LaRoque did not win the competition, KX News reached out to learn about her experience, the current pageant rumors and more.

Miss North Dakota USA 2022 SaNoah LaRoque tells us she had the time of her life competing for Miss USA.

“It was such a dream. I kept finding myself looking around and not being able to believe that I was really there,” shared LaRoque.

Miss Texas R’Bonney Gabriel was crowned, leaving 50 young ladies with a great experience but no crown to take home.

This is expected from each pageant, but this time, the public thought things were a little odd.

What rumors and allegations could there be from this popular pageant?

So, if you are not involved in the pageant world or have yet to reach the pageant side of social media, there were a lot of comments and allegations that surfaced saying the competition was rigged and the winner was predetermined.

Even contestants began to complain that Miss Texas had actually been “preselected” to be the next titleholder.

As allegations continued to surface, the Miss Universe Organization decided to suspend the pageant organizers and investigate.

KX News asked LaRoque her thoughts on the situation.

“The Miss Universe organization is investigating what has transpired at Miss USA this year, and so at this time, I don’t feel comfortable giving a statement about anything that’s going on until there are concrete findings from that, but I do look forward to hearing more about what is discovered and what really happened at Miss USA 2022,” said LaRoque.

LaRoque tells us even though the pageant world is spiraling, she is remaining active, serving and doing all that she can in her community regardless.

“As long as you’re steadfast, if you’re ambitious to reach your goals, anything is possible. That’s the legacy I hope to leave for children across North Dakota,” said LaRoque.

She hopes to continue networking and making the most out of her reign as Miss North Dakota USA. She simply loves that she can inspire the state of North Dakota and indigenous people nationwide.

The Miss Universe Organization will be taking over the Miss USA program while a comprehensive, third-party investigation is conducted.

The investigation will be led by the law firm Holland & Knight, and the findings will determine what the appropriate action will be next.