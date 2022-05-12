BEULAH, ND (KXNET) — The search for missing Beulah resident Tyler Schaeffer came to a tragic end Wednesday night when authorities recovered his body from the Knife River.

According to a post by Beulah Police Chief Frank Senn Thursday morning on the police department’s Facebook page, “It is with a heavy heart that I have been asked to inform all of Team Tyler. Tyler Schaeffer was recovered last night from the Knife River. I pray for comfort to Tyler’s family, our Beulah family and all those who prayed for Tyler’s return. Please respect the family’s privacy and funeral announcements will be forthcoming. For all of Team Tyler it’s time to heal, hold your loved ones a bit tighter today. Thank you for all those who helped in our efforts to find and bring Tyler home. Words cannot express our appreciation and admiration for each of you.”

Schaeffer, 18, was reported missing after last being seen walking by the Congregational Church in Beulah around 3:00 a.m. on May 1.

For 11 days, authorities and volunteers took part in daily searches by air, water and ground for Schaeffer.

Progress was noted regularly on the Beulah Police Department Facebook page and other individual social media accounts.