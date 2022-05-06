Take a look at the faces above.

Have you seen any of these people?

All of them are one of North Dakota’s missing…and this is by no means a comprehensive list. These faces are just a few of the recent missing person cases that remain unsolved.

Tyler Schaeffer

Tyler was last seen in Beulah in the early morning hours Sunday.

Friday marked day six in the search for him.

He’s a senior at Beulah High where he’s described as an athlete and straight-A student. Beulah Police Chief Frank Senn says there is no indication Tyler was in any danger and after speaking with friends and family it’s out of context for him to not return home.

If you have any information on Tyler’s whereabouts, call the Beulah Police Department at 701-873-5252.

Chase Hurdle

Chase was last seen on video leaving Bismarck High School on Nov. 2, 2021. Bismarck police say the 18-year-old was spotted on Memorial Bridge and they also received another report of a man jumping off the bridge.

A K-9 tracked a scent to the bridge but lost it in the area where the person is believed to have jumped.

Police now say this information leads them to believe the person who jumped from the bridge was Chase, and are asking that if you’re in the area of the Missouri River that you be on the lookout for any evidence that may have come to the surface and call 911 if you spot anything.

Daniel Olson

Daniel was reported missing on Oct. 28, 2021, after he didn’t show up to work and was last seen in the Fargo area. But his vehicle was found abandoned in Bismarck on Nov. 4, 2021, near Cottonwood Park, with many of his belongings still inside.

Valene Little Bird

It’s believed Valene was last seen in December 2021 on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation.

Organized searches were conducted in February for Valene but she wasn’t located and Bismarck police say while they continue their investigation, they have no updates on Valene’s whereabouts.

If you have any information on the cases of Chase, Daniel or Valene, you’re asked to contact the Bismarck Police Department at 701-223-1212.

If you want to see more about North Dakota’s missing, look through our story linked below:

If you know of someone who’s missing and isn’t featured on our website, please reached out to us at ndfirst@kxnet.com.