Missing kayaker’s body recovered from Missouri River

The body of a man who went missing while kayaking in Bismarck over a week ago has been recovered.

Joby Seagren went missing on June 5 while kayaking on the Missouri River. He was found on Monday, according to the Joby Seagren Search Efforts Facebook page.

The group is asking that you keep Joby’s family and all those impacted by the loss in your prayers.

“So many thanks go out to all the amazing people the have come together over the last 10 days to help search and bring Joby home,” the Facebook page read.

A GoFundMe was recently created for Joby’s children, Baileigh and Bentley, for expenses and future education.

The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Office and Badlands Search & Rescue Service will release more information soon.