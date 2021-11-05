Missing Minot woman found, investigation continues

Ward County Sheriff’s Department has found a missing Minot woman.

Mandy Fulsebakke was found with the vehicle she reportedly was driving at the time she went missing.

The department’s statement reads both Fulsebakke and the Ford Fusion car were found “tucked back in a tree row.”

Fulsebakke has been missing since Tuesday.

The 42-year-old has a 7-year-old daughter.

The Ward County Sheriff’s Department is still actively investigating the case.

When asked, officials declined to say what condition Fulsebakke was found in, including whether or not she was found alive.

This is a developing story. KX News will provide updates as we learn more.

