Missing Woman’s Vehicle Found in Stutsman County

WDAY-TV — The search continues for a missing Buchanan woman.

Authorities have been looking for her since Monday and today they found her car, a 2003 Buick LeSabre, but, 63-year-old Sonia Heinle has still not been located.

The Stutsman County Sheriff says she’s been missing since Sunday night.

Officials say she did not return home after visiting her son’s house, about two miles away.

Stutsman County Sheriff Chad Kaiser says they’ve been searching by land, water and air, and even though they located the vehicle, they still have no clue on her whereabouts.