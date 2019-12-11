Missing Woman’s Vehicle Found in Stutsman County

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

WDAY-TV — The search continues for a missing Buchanan woman.

Authorities have been looking for her since Monday and today they found her car, a 2003 Buick LeSabre, but, 63-year-old Sonia Heinle has still not been located.

The Stutsman County Sheriff says she’s been missing since Sunday night.

Officials say she did not return home after visiting her son’s house, about two miles away.

Stutsman County Sheriff Chad Kaiser says they’ve been searching by land, water and air, and even though they located the vehicle, they still have no clue on her whereabouts.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/10"

Patterson Reno

Thumbnail for the video titled "Patterson Reno"

XWA Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "XWA Update"

Rich Hovland

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rich Hovland"

Stark Co.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stark Co."

Upgraded Charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Upgraded Charge"

Telemental Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Telemental Health"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/10"

Raising North Dakota: Hottest Toys of 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raising North Dakota: Hottest Toys of 2019"

Medical Marijuana

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medical Marijuana"

Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-10"

Frigid Temps With Accumulating Snow In The Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frigid Temps With Accumulating Snow In The Forecast"

Girls HS Basketball 12.9.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Basketball 12.9.19"

Dickinson Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Wrestling"

REFUGEE MEETING

Thumbnail for the video titled "REFUGEE MEETING"

Highway Patrol

Thumbnail for the video titled "Highway Patrol"

KX Storm Team Evening #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Evening #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/9"

Shoppers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shoppers"

Coyote Catalog

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coyote Catalog"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge