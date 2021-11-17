Mississippi man charged with attempted murder in North Dakota pleads not guilty

A Mississippi man charged with attempted murder in North Dakota has pleaded not guilty.

Michael Taylor was charged with a felony after police say he fired multiple shots into a car, wounding someone.

According to Williston police, the incident happened around 2 a.m. on Sept. 17 after Taylor got into an argument in a bar parking lot with the victim. After the argument, Taylor tracked down the person in an apartment building parking lot where police say he fired several shots into the victim’s car.

Court documents show the victim had four gunshot wounds and was able to escape.

Taylor was later arrested during a traffic stop. A search warrant of the vehicle turned up a handgun believed to be used in the shooting.

In addition to the charge of attempted murder, Taylor has also pleaded not guilty to discharging a firearm within city limits.

He is scheduled to go on trial on Jan. 24.