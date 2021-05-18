Missouri man drowns in Little Muddy near Williston

A Missouri man drowned in the Little Muddy River May 17.

The Williams County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported drowning Monday in the river near 135th Avenue Northwest and 56th Street Northwest.

The Williams County Underwater Search and Rescue Team also responded to the scene and aided in recovering the victim from the river.

The man was identified as 18-year-old Elijah Edmonds of Missouri.

He was transported to the CHI St. Alexius emergency room where he was pronounced dead.

Following an investigation, the Williams County Sheriff’s Office determined the death to be accidental.