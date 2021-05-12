Missouri Slope Labor Council to hold free food giveaway in Minot

One Bismarck company is looking to feed the community — and is coming to Minot to help.

The Missouri Slope Labor Council, in partnership with the North Dakota AFL-CIO, the North Dakota Building Trades Unions and the Saint Paul Regional Labor Federation, is holding a free food giveaway in the IBEW Local 714 Union Hall, located at 125 35th Ave NE in Minot.

One organizer tells KX News the food will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

He says there are more than a thousand pounds of food on hand to give away and anyone in need is invited to come out.

“We’re just trying to help out and fill the gap. You know, some people don’t have everything they need and we just want to help with that,” Bob Wolf said.

Wolf says there is no registration — simply come as you are.

The event starts at 10 a.m.