Missouri Slope announces its new policy to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for its entire existing team and all new employees, citing that a majority of employees are already fully vaccinated.
A press release from Missouri Slope states, “[this] is a historic step forward in our battle to stop the spread of the virus and to provide a safe environment.”
It goes on to say that the policy is “firmly in line with our mission to Enrich Lives for all who live and work at Missouri Slope.”
The institution also encourages all who visit their organization to get fully vaccinated as recent data from the state Department of Health shows an uptick in positive COVID cases.
Missouri Slope provides long-term care, assisted living services, and rehabilitation therapy to the Bismark area.
Missouri Slope mandates COVID vaccine for all employees
Missouri Slope announces its new policy to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for its entire existing team and all new employees, citing that a majority of employees are already fully vaccinated.