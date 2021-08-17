Missouri Slope mandates COVID vaccine for all employees

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this March 4, 2021 file photo, a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine rests on a table at a drive-up mass vaccination site in Puyallup, Wash., south of Seattle. Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine brought in more than $4 billion in second-quarter sales, Thursday, Aug. 5, pushing the vaccine developer into a profit. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Missouri Slope announces its new policy to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for its entire existing team and all new employees, citing that a majority of employees are already fully vaccinated.

A press release from Missouri Slope states, “[this] is a historic step forward in our battle to stop the spread of the virus and to provide a safe environment.”

It goes on to say that the policy is “firmly in line with our mission to Enrich Lives for all who live and work at Missouri Slope.”

The institution also encourages all who visit their organization to get fully vaccinated as recent data from the state Department of Health shows an uptick in positive COVID cases.

Missouri Slope provides long-term care, assisted living services, and rehabilitation therapy to the Bismark area.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Sports News

More Local Sports

Latest State News

See More State News

Latest National News

More National News

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories